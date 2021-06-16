Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $15.67. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 1,727 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Huaneng Power International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 868.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

