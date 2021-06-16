Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

