Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $20,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,540. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

