HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Ronald S. Gill Sells 5,718 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $535.00 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Creative Planning purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

