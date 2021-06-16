Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the May 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HBM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 1,697,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,380. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.70.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

