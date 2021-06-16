Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) CEO Cameron Durrant Sells 81,441 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HGEN stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. 987,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,638. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -2.39. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP raised its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,100,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

