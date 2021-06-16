Hyper Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 157.2% higher against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $3,240.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00146299 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00177697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.47 or 0.00933564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,303.29 or 0.99677378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

