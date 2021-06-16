HyperQuant (HQT) Market Capitalization Reaches $22,827.39

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $22,827.39 and $3,765.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00060318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.49 or 0.00757161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.60 or 0.07691569 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.