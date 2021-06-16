IDEX Hits Market Cap of $29.77 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. IDEX has a total market cap of $29.77 million and $2.10 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00762647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.37 or 0.07694622 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.