IG Design Group’s (IGR) No Recommendation Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

LON IGR opened at GBX 586 ($7.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £567.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76. IG Design Group has a 52 week low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 585.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from IG Design Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. IG Design Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

