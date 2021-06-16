IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.69

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

