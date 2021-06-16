iliad S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:ILIAY)

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3357 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIAY opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. iliad has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

ILIAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

