Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,055,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 21,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 66.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.53. 6,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.42 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

