Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 344.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 1,468.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 446,673 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth $386,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 338.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 417,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 280.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 362,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 267,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

