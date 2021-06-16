Incent Price Hits $0.0959 on Top Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Incent has a market cap of $4.41 million and $365,253.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0959 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00145545 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00178276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00934700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,225.05 or 0.99829744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

