Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

IFJPY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.11. 23,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,393. Informa has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

