Insider Buying: Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Senior Officer Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Senior Officer Genevieve Walkden bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$624,000.

Genevieve Walkden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Genevieve Walkden purchased 25,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Genevieve Walkden bought 10,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,000.00.

Shares of YAK stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.52. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,191. The stock has a market cap of C$15.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$0.57.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

