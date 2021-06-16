Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 875,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,603,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,683. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.52. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $343,849,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.