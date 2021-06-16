Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 402 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $10,013.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06.

NYSE AC opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

