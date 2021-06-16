Insider Selling: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Sells 3,264 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Baltimore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Ryan Baltimore sold 600 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $11,184.00.

Shares of BRT opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $324.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

