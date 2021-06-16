Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells 351,409 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 351,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $21,369,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,806,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AI stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $57.90. 3,417,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,958. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.