Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells 9,189 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corey Rucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,964,774.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.87. 56,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

