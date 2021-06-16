Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56.

On Monday, May 17th, Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.71. 444,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.34. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $6,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAE. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

