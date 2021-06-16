Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $18,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,332,165.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, June 7th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $19,100.00.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. 4,629,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,124,769. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $48,004,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

