Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells 3,322 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $94.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

