Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells 16,092 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TYL stock opened at $428.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.23. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

