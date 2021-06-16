Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,837 shares in the company, valued at $598,821.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Milton Whitelaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 513 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $19,473.48.

On Friday, March 19th, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $203,400.00.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $499.18 million, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.