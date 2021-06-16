Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.97. The company had a trading volume of 959,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,089. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZEN. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

