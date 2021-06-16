Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.70. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $104,962,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

