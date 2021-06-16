Insight Protocol (INX) Market Cap Reaches $145,569.80

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $145,569.80 and approximately $114,826.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.00765261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00083575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.05 or 0.07745481 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

