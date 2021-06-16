Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the May 13th total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson purchased 51,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $391,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $551,276 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Insignia Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

