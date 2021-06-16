Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $123,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

NYSE INSP traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,259. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.10. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

