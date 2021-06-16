Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$205.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.00.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial stock opened at C$167.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$163.15. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$126.65 and a 52 week high of C$172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.5699995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.