Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,293. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.