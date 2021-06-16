IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Shares Down 0.4%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 528 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90). Approximately 466,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 395,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 538.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

About IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.