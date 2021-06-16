Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $82.90 and last traded at $83.22. 11,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,465,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.

Specifically, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

