Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Interface worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after acquiring an additional 520,178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Interface by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Interface by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TILE stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

