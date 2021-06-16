Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,331.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,331 ($30.45) and last traded at GBX 2,319 ($30.30), with a volume of 34930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,289 ($29.91).

ICP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,929.25 ($25.21).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,084.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

