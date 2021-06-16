International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $77.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICAGY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

ICAGY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 468,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

