Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.320-9.370 EPS.

INTU stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $469.34. 1,227,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.74. Intuit has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $478.19. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

