Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,361,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $873.67. 5,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,351. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $833.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

