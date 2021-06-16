Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $15.67

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $15.10. Inventiva shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 2,120 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVA. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inventiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13.
About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.