Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. 40,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $85.90.

