Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

QQQJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 291,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 114,279 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

