Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) is Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 2,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,741. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.