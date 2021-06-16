Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $18.91 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $508,101,000 after buying an additional 229,325 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,530,000 after buying an additional 264,072 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integer by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,225,000 after acquiring an additional 120,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Integer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,341. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.