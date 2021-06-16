Investors Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 25,208 call options on the company. This is an increase of 810% compared to the average volume of 2,770 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of SRTY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 5,709,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,826. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $63.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

