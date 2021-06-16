Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 37,603 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 446% compared to the typical volume of 6,887 call options.

Uxin stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92. Uxin has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Uxin by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the first quarter worth $131,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

