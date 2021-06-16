Investors Purchase Large Volume of Prothena Call Options (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,976 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,183% compared to the average daily volume of 154 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.83. 8,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,199. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.55. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

