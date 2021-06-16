Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 21,201 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $670,587.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $156,591.75.

Invitae stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. 3,041,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,077. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 69.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 2,443.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

